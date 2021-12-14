Reviewing NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) & Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NextPlay Technologies and Astrea Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextPlay Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 218.91%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Astrea Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Astrea Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -1,132.17% -83.08% -51.30% Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Astrea Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Astrea Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 1,791.21 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Astrea Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Astrea Acquisition Company Profile

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

