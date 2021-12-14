Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Delcath Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.41. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 158.51% and a negative net margin of 1,498.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerard J. Michel purchased 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $199,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 90.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 46.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

