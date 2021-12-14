Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $675.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Broadcom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $646.97.

AVGO stock opened at $621.66 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $406.00 and a 1 year high of $644.75. The company has a market cap of $255.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $542.02 and a 200 day moving average of $502.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

