Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Target Price to $236.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $246.00 to $236.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.25.

NYSE:HON opened at $209.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 8.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Honeywell International by 102.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

