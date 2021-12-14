Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.10 Million

Brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to announce $7.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $23.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.28 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on XENE. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,022,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,897,000 after acquiring an additional 343,078 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175,500 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $15,957,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $10,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.