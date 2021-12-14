Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $898.16

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 898.16 ($11.87) and traded as high as GBX 944 ($12.48). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 912 ($12.05), with a volume of 23,550 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KLR shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.18) price target on shares of Keller Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.95) price target on shares of Keller Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.95) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £659.58 million and a PE ratio of 12.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 922.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 898.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32.

In other news, insider Michael Speakman sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($13.08), for a total value of £30,105.90 ($39,785.78).

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

