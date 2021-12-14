New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, an increase of 379.5% from the November 15th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

New Vista Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. New Vista Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 576,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 251,727 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 700,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 599,991 shares during the period.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

