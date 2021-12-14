First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Up 336.2% in November

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 336.2% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 24.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 455,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 39,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $22.16.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

