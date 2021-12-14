Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Short Interest Up 351.8% in November

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 351.8% from the November 15th total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FRON opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Frontier Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Frontier Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 512,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Frontier Acquisition by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

