Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $296.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Albemarle for the fourth quarter have been going up over the past month. The company should gain from long-term growth in the battery-grade lithium market. It is expected to benefit from its actions to boost its global lithium derivative capacity. Albemarle remains on track with its La Negra III and IV projects. The company also remains focused on executing its cost-reduction program. Its cost saving actions are also expected to support margins in 2021. The company should also benefit from the synergies of the Rockwood acquisition. The buyout has provided it a complimentary product portfolio. Albemarle also remains committed to boost shareholder returns leveraging strong cash flows. The company remains committed to maintain its dividend payout. Albemarle has also outperformed the industry over the past year. “

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.10.

Shares of ALB opened at $248.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.40 and a 200 day moving average of $219.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after buying an additional 752,108 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after buying an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.