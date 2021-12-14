CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) PT Raised to $25.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.35 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.91.

Shares of CNHI opened at $17.55 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

