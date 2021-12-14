Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Loop Capital

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an inline rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. Warby Parker’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $3,768,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased 242,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.41 per share, for a total transaction of $13,217,494.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,104,621 shares of company stock valued at $57,309,862 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at about $93,765,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at about $53,050,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at about $34,483,000.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

