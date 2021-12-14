PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Price Target Cut to $45.00

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on PNM. Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of PNM opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.86. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.3275 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PNM Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 99.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 102,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

