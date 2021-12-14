Toast (NYSE:TOST) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.22.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. Analysts forecast that Toast will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $4,995,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $7,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $12,488,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $549,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

