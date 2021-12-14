Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will report sales of $353.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $352.90 million and the highest is $353.29 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $88.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 298.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Digital Turbine by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

