FY2022 EPS Estimates for Korn Ferry Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Korn Ferry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE KFY opened at $76.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 192.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 398,890 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2,511.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,894,000 after purchasing an additional 277,692 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,320,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,122 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

