Torrid Holdings Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torrid in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. Torrid’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CURV. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Torrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Shares of CURV opened at $11.42 on Monday. Torrid has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,809,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,418,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,950,000.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

