Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOCS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 241.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 22.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 22.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 50.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,688,000 after acquiring an additional 184,778 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

