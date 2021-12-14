Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MESA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.65 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 47.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 159,561 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 1,057.1% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,616,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,971 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 73.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

