Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Research Coverage Started at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 135.00.

Get Rivian alerts:

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 118.90 on Friday. Rivian has a 1-year low of 95.20 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough purchased 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 191,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jeff Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 in the last ninety days.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.