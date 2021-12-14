Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.38 on Friday. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $104.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.18.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative net margin of 6,357.49% and a negative return on equity of 91.96%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $28,831.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 18,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,041.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,978 shares of company stock valued at $67,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energous by 34.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 639,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 236,031 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 410,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 174,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter worth $1,301,000. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

