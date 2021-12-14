Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.74. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 168,698 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $168.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $39,767.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $55,383.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,518 shares of company stock worth $178,173. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.