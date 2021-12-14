BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Trading Down 6.6%

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) shares fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.51. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38.

BID Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPPPF)

Bid Corp. Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the foodservice business. It operates through the following segments: Australasia, United Kingdom, Europe, Emerging Markets, and Corporate. The company was founded by Brian Joffe on March 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

