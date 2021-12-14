Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Shares Down 1.2%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.11. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.6234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Jumbo’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of specialized products. It offers baby items, seasonal items, decoration items, books, and stationery. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company was founded on November 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

