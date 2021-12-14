Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in November

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

SUOPY opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.45. Sumco has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.34.

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

