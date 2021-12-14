Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Get Safestore alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safestore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Safestore stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Safestore has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safestore (SFSHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.