Short Interest in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Rises By 418.6%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 617,600 shares, an increase of 418.6% from the November 15th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioHiTech Global by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18,152 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioHiTech Global by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 114,014 shares during the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $24.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.19. BioHiTech Global has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 805.20% and a negative net margin of 60.71%. As a group, analysts predict that BioHiTech Global will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioHiTech Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

