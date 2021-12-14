Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 147,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

