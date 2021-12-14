High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) PT Lowered to $7.75 at Cantor Fitzgerald

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.75 to $7.75 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of High Tide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of High Tide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a speculative buy rating on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.31.

NASDAQ:HITI opened at $5.20 on Friday. High Tide has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that High Tide will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in High Tide by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 142,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in High Tide by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

