Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSF. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Laird Superfood from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. Analysts predict that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laird Superfood news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $34,468.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laird Superfood (LSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.