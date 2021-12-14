Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the company will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $191.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $172.58 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6,706.3% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 711.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,916 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth about $282,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

