Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NYSE RSKD opened at $8.05 on Friday. Riskified has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.99.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

