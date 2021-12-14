Udemy Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Udemy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their price target on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst cites sector volatility and compressed multiples for his price target cut, but he is positive on the company’s first quarterly results post-IPO as revenue for both Consumer and Udemy Business and Enterprise segments were “well above” his estimates. Tillman adds that Udemy Business continues to perform at high level with 84% y/y growth, and he expects seasonal strength in both segments during Q4. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. Udemy has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. Udemy’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

