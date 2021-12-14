$626.88 Million in Sales Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will post sales of $626.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $648.40 million and the lowest is $593.12 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $613.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.72.

Equity Residential stock opened at $87.97 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $88.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth approximately $11,277,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 16.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 563,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,615,000 after purchasing an additional 80,684 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth approximately $716,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

