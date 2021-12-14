JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 930 ($12.29) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSON. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson to a hold rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.80) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.72) to GBX 585 ($7.73) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 692.50 ($9.15).

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 587 ($7.76) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($7.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 909 ($12.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 634.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 742.03.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.