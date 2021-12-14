Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £105 ($138.76) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($120.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a £110 ($145.37) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($132.15) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($138.76) to £100 ($132.15) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,674.62 ($127.85).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,248 ($109.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($89.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,523 ($125.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £127.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,763.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,534.43.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

