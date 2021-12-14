JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 215

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 215 ($2.84) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ITV. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.44) to GBX 128 ($1.69) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.65) to GBX 140 ($1.85) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 128 ($1.69) to GBX 130 ($1.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 156.60 ($2.07).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV opened at GBX 108.80 ($1.44) on Friday. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.54 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.77). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £3,071.52 ($4,059.10).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.