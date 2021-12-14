Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 390 ($5.15) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 370 ($4.89).

CRST has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.08) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.08) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Crest Nicholson to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.95) to GBX 410 ($5.42) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 408.89 ($5.40).

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 342 ($4.52) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £878.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 355.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 705.11. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 285.20 ($3.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.20). The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

