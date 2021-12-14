Short Interest in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Drops By 90.8%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the November 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLNG opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.71. Stabilis Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

