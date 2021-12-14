Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.93. 230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53.

About Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF)

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

