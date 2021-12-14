C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Trading Down 3.9%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 4,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCGGY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

