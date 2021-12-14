Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Short Interest Down 79.2% in November

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the November 15th total of 190,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RCLF stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCLF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $969,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $1,332,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $2,174,000.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

