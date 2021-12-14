Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Trading Down 1.5%

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) shares dropped 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64.

About Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF)

METRO AG engages in the provision of wholesale and foodservice distribution. The firm specializes on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers, as well as independent traders. Its brands include METRO Cash & Carry, METRO ADVERTISING, METRO Campus Services, METRO LOGISTICS, and METRO PROPERTIES.

