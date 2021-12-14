CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $75.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. HSBC raised CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.88.

CF Industries stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CF Industries has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $68.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,422 shares of company stock worth $14,650,950. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after purchasing an additional 571,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,478,000 after purchasing an additional 374,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,895,000 after acquiring an additional 510,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 215,396 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

