Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Raised to $82.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price lifted by Truist from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on REG. Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 122.05%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,063 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.