Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $555.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $557.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $246.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.10. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,434 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

