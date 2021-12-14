KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Shares Down 1.5%

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) shares dropped 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

KPTSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

