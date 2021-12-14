Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.78.

HALO opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,295,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,935,000 after buying an additional 228,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,315,000 after purchasing an additional 380,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,161,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,397,000 after purchasing an additional 128,577 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,996,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,266,000 after purchasing an additional 114,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,992,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,717,000 after purchasing an additional 50,129 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

