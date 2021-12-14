National Bank Financial Weighs in on Dollarama Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.50.

TSE DOL opened at C$59.66 on Monday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$46.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$18.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.06.

In other news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.31, for a total transaction of C$687,688.80. Also, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 83,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$4,651,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,337 shares in the company, valued at C$2,146,872. Insiders sold 129,052 shares of company stock worth $7,268,572 in the last 90 days.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.97%.

Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

