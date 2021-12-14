$30.25 Million in Sales Expected for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will post sales of $30.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.40 million. Kura Sushi USA posted sales of $9.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 221.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year sales of $135.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.30 million to $135.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $179.20 million, with estimates ranging from $176.50 million to $181.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at about $7,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $640.14 million, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $81.47.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

